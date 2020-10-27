🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre Township man entered guilty pleas on one count each of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors after a 13-year-old girl told police he raped her.

Jeffrey S. Andrzejewski, 32, entered the guilty pleas before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Monday.

Andrzejewski had previously been charged with counts of rape, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault, but these charges were withdrawn by prosecutors.

Charges were filed against Andrzejewski in July after an investigation into him was launched in May. The girl told police she was sexually assaulted in an apartment in Riverview Manor in October 2019.

While being interviewed at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl said she was staying at the apartment, doing homework while sitting on a couch, while Andrzejewski sat on another one.

She said he kept moving closer to her, while she kept moving away. But, she said, Andrzejewski took her books from her and began kissing her, while she said “No.” Andrzejewski placed his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming, she said.

Police say Andrzejewski stopped when he received a message from someone else who lives in the apartment, asking for help bringing groceries into the place.

The girl said she knows she was 13 at the time, because a boy who also lived in the apartment was the same age as her.

When he was arrested, Andrzejewski told police that the encounter was consensual, and that he believed the girl was 15 at the time. He claimed that the girl initiated the encounter, after saying she had been with older men.

Despite that claim, Andrzejewski still entered the guilty pleas on Monday.

Sklarosky set Andrzejewski’s sentencing for Jan. 15, 2021.