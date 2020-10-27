🔊 Listen to this

While Luzerne County was singled out in national coverage, other Pennsylvania counties and the state overall also are expected to file legal actions asking new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from a court case involving the mail ballot deadline, county Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo said Tuesday.

Attorney Larry Moran, who is representing the county, filed the action.

Moran is representing the county in election-related litigation filed by President Donald Trump’s campaign and Pennsylvania Republicans. The county’s liability insurance is providing up to $100,000 for the legal representation, Crocamo said.

Moran will attend tonight’s county council meeting to discuss the filing, Crocamo said.

The county’s filing argued Barrett should recuse herself from a decision on whether mail ballots are accepted after the Nov. 3 general election due to her “unprecedented” nomination and confirmation so close to a presidential election.

Check back for updates and see Wednesday’s Times Leader for more on this story.