NANTICOKE — The Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees approved a string of actions related to current contracts, new purchases, a revised spring calendar and maintenance of its Northumberland County campus at Tuesday’s meeting.

President Thomas Leary began the meeting with a video thanking the college community for making things work during the COVID-19 pandemic and reminding students that added options remain in place for the spring semester, including letting students “withdraw” from a class at the end of the semester to make it easier to retake the course, opt for a “pass” grade rather than a letter grade, and asking teachers to give an “incomplete” for a class to allow additional time to finish required work.

The board approved a revised spring calendar with classes beginning Jan. 25, a week later than usual, and the last day of classes May 7.

And it approved a revised agreement with Northumberland County in which LCCC will “allocate an amount not to exceed $75,000 to offset the expenses incurred by Northumberland County for the operation and maintenance of the LCCC Shamokin Center.” The three-year agreement went into effect retroactively beginning July 1.

In other business, the board:

• Ratified a change order for the library roof replacement at a total cost of $10,632 — $832 for related architectural fees — with Paradigm Roofing Contractors Inc. The project has $7,350 remaining in the contingency fund which will cover most of the change order. The rest will be covered with capital funds.

• Ratified a change order from Scranton Electrical Heating and Cooling for a credit, or savings, of $28,000 for deducted work on the chilled water pipe replacement project.

• Approved four upgrades to the CISCO Voice Network Server and Software for a total of $38,926.