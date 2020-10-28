🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday that there were 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new death.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,337; the death count is at 198.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 3,746 cases and 218 deaths; Monroe County has 2,020 cases and 135 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 2,228 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 200,674. Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Oct. 21 and Oct. 27, is 252,583 with 13,574 positive cases. There were 33,329 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Oct. 27.

There are 8,718 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 2,834 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,269,246 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,717 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,561 cases among employees, for a total of 31,278 at 1,056 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,757 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,188 of our total cases are among health care workers.