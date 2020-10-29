🔊 Listen to this

HARVEYS LAKE — Borough police say Blake Sult was found after she was reported missing earlier Thursday.

Original story posted below

HARVEYS LAKE — Borough police say they are searching for Blake Sult, 41, who was last heard from early Thursday morning after her vehicle became disabled in mud.

Police described Sult as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 130 pounds, auburn brown hair, blue eyes and possibly wearing a green hooded sweatshirt. She was last seen driving a tan 2002 Chevrolet Suburban, PA license plate JYA-6332.

Police said Sult contacted a relative by phone at 12:30 a.m. and advised she went to Turkey Hill at Routes 118 and 415 to purchase cigarettes. After leaving the store, she told the relative her vehicle got stuck in mud, possibly near a pond. Sult told the relative a man exited a house and yelled at her.

Police believe Sult left the disabled vehicle and walked in woods.

Sult is on medication and may be confused, police said.

Anyone with information about Sult is asked to call 911 or Harveys Lake police at 570-639-1620.