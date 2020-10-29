🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — In a brief virtual meeting Thursday afternoon that included live comments from those participating online, the Wyoming Valley West School Board voted 5-4 to resume fall sports.

As was the case in at least two prior meetings regarding sports, the motion was to “approve or disapprove” the continuation of fall athletic sports, wording that has caused confusion at past meetings. When Brian Dubaskas asked for some clarification, he was told voting to approve meant sports would resume.

Last week the district shut down fall sports following news that two students tested positive for COVID-19, forcing cancellation of the school’s football game with Hazleton Area last Friday.

One person commenting via phone asked why the board needed to have a meeting and a vote when there was no vote to stop sports. The answer: To provide transparency in the process. Most others spoke in support of resuming sports. One woman questioned why the public was not allowed comment live in past virtual meetings regarding non-sports topics and was told live comment will be accommodated at future meetings.

Resuming the program means the football team should get a spot in the PIAA Class 5A state quarterfinals either Nov. 13 or 14. Valley West was the only team left in what was to be a District 2/11 Class 5A subregional playoff. The other D2-5A team, Abington Heights, didn’t play football in the wake of pandemic concerns.

The field hockey team should also benefit from the return to fall sports. It was the top seed in D2-2A playoffs, but had a bye in the first week. It is scheduled to compete in its first playoff game Friday. Though already listed as a forfeit, District chairman Frank Majikes has said that listing would be rescinded if the district allowed the team to play.

The district cross country team could also participate in a girls meet on Sunday and boys meet on Monday. And the Valley West boys and girls soccer teams could end up seeded second in the D2-4A playoffs beginning next week.