🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — A traffic stop of a Jeep Commander for having an invalid license plate landed a Freeland man in jail on drug trafficking and firearm offenses early Thursday morning.

State police said they found more than 500 ecstasy tablets, two loaded firearms and an unloaded firearm, loaded magazines, prescription pills, two bags of methamphetamine and a digital scale when Jesse James Naimon was stopped on North Hunter Highway just before 1:30 a.m., according to court records.

State police said they stopped the Jeep when its license plate was determined to be invalid, court records say.

Naimon allegedly told a trooper he switched the license plate with a relative’s truck.

A trooper detected an odor of marijuana coming from the Jeep.

Naimon consented to have the Jeep searched when troopers found 504 ecstasy tablets divided into nine bags and a Jack Daniels bottle, prescription tablets, a loaded .22-caliber Ram Tech, a loaded .25-caliber Raven Arms, and an unloaded Glock handgun and loaded magazines, court records say.

State police in court records say Naimon’s driver’s license was suspended and the Jeep did not have insurance.

Naimon, 32, of Center Street, was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston on three counts of firearms not to be carried without a license, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and three vehicle offenses. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.