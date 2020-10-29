🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Trump family is blanketing Northeastern Pennsylvania as the 2020 presidential campaign winds down.

According to several sources, First Lady Melania Trump is expected to be in the area on Saturday, two days before her husband holds a rally at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Monday.

The First Lady reportedly will hold a rally in the Hazleton area, the sources said.

Today, Thursday, Ivanka Trump will be at a Make America Great Again event in Waymart. Start time is 3:30 p.m.

The president’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, have also been making appearances in the region within the last week. Donald Jr. is scheduled to be in York County this weekend.

President Trump is expected to hold a rally at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Monday, the day before the general election, sources have told the Times Leader.

Trump is scheduled to be in Florida Monday and then travel to NEPA.

The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Air Force One will touch down at the airport Monday and President Trump will address the expected large crowd at the airport.

In 2016, Trump was in Scranton at Lackawanna College on the night before the election.

Trump has been in Lackawanna County twice in 2020. Vice President Mike Pence also visited the region, holding a rally in Exeter.

Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, held a rally Saturday at Dallas High School.

Biden’s trip to Pennsylvania and Trump’s planned visit this Monday shows the critical importance of winning Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes.

In 2016, Trump trounced Hillary Clinton in Luzerne County by 26,237 votes — a 20-point win which provided Trump nearly 60 percent of his victory margin in Pennsylvania. Trump won the state by just over 40,000 votes in 2016.

Many political observers feel victory in 2020 again rests with Pennsylvania.