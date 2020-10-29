🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The Diocese of Scranton paid nearly $24.5 million to 213 survivors of clergy sexual abuse through the recently completed Independent Survivors Compensation Program (ISCP), according to report released Thursday.

In a video posted on the diocesan website, Bishop Joseph Bambera said the program, established nearly two years ago, was “completely independent of the diocese,” and used proceeds from the sale of three long-term care facilities and the subsequent transfer of assets from those facilities to pay for the program. Some additional money was provided by insurers and contributions from other religious orders.

The diocese has always stressed, as it did again Thursday in releasing the report, that it “did not use any funds that had been given by the faithful to support parishes, schools, the Diocesan Annual Appeal, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton or any donor-restricted contributions

“While no amount of money can take away a survivor’s pain and suffering,” Bambera said, “my hope has always been that it will aid in their healing and recovery.

“One of the most important things we can offer survivors besides our prayers is to listen to their pain. Abuse thrives in secrecy and darkness, but loses it’s power when light shines in.”

Announced Nov. 8, 2018, the ISCP began work effective Jan. 22, 2019. The diocese retained Kenneth R. Feinberg and Camille Biros, to serve as Administrators. An independent oversight committee of lay people was created as well. Participation by sex abuse survivors was voluntary for both those who had previously submitted a complaint and those who had not. Those who had already reached a settlement regarding a claim could not participate. The deadline to register a new allegation was July 31, 2019.

In releasing the report, the diocese announced all claimants who accepted awards have been paid in full, and by accepting the compensation they waive any future legal claim against the diocese related to their sexual abuse claims.

According to the report, 295 claims were submitted. Of those, 46 were determined ineligible, leaving 249 people eligible. Along with the 213 who have been compensated, 11 offers were rejected and 25 remain outstanding. “The diocese anticipates that these outstanding claims will be resolved in the near future,” the report said.

All those who agreed to compensation had to consult with an attorney before accepting the offer.

Bambera noted that, “with the conclusion of the program,” the diocese was announcing the names of eight more people “credibly accused” men, 6 clergy, 1 member of a religious order, and one lay person. The clergy are Edmund Byrne, Joseph Conboy, Francis Corcoran, Walter Ferrett, Joseph Kelly and Hugh Harold McGroarty. All but Kelly are deceased. The person from a religious order was Julius Reiner. The lay person was Mark Major.

Bambera apologized directly for the past abuses and took responsibility, though most occurred long before he took office. “To all those who have struggled with the evil that has taken place,” he said, “IO encourage you to focus on your faith and the life of Jesus.

““As the body of Christ, the Church is called to be an instrument of healing. It is called to stand with those who are hurting and oppressed. We will continue to do that with compassion in the weeks, months and years ahead,” Bambera said. “I ask for your continued prayers for all those who have suffered abuse.”

The full report is on the Diocese of Scranton wesbsite, dioceseofscranton.org.