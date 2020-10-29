🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown Thursday said the Halloween event planned for the downtown this weekend has been cancelled to comply with the restrictions on public gatherings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition, the NEPR AACA Car Cruise set for Public Square Saturday has also been cancelled.

The city recommended visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html, for information on how to safely celebrate Halloween.

— Staff Report