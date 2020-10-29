🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A Wilkes-Barre man was arrested on Thursday by Kingston police who say he contacted someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sex — but it was actually a Kingston detective.

John D. Sweeney, 34, was taken into custody on Thursday after Kingston police say he contacted a social media profile that appeared to be run by a 15-year-old boy, but was actually being run by Detective Stephen Gibson.

Police say Sweeney asked the “boy” if he would tell his parents or the authorities when he was told that the “boy” was only 15. Sweeney allegedly said that he was looking for “a relationship and maybe more.”

On Wednesday, Sweeney told Gibson in the guise of the boy that he was upset because his ex had broken up with him. Sweeney allegedly asked the “boy” for a “sexy picture,” and said “I am going to show you mine” before allegedly sending a fully nude photo.

When the “boy” refused to send a nude photo to Sweeney, police say Sweeney blocked the account.

Sweeney was taken into custody on Thursday and was transported to Kingston Police, where he allegedly told detectives in a video statement that he admitted to having a sexually explicit conversation with someone who he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

Sweeney was charged with one count of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, both third degree felony counts.

Magisterial District Judge David Barilla arraigned Sweeney, setting bail at $50,000. Sweeney was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of bail.

Sweeney’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.