WILKES-BARRE — City officials said the police, firefighters and a paramedic who had been quarantined after their coworkers tested positive for COVID-19 have returned to work.

“They’re back,” Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said Thursday.

The city’s Health Department was notified on Oct. 5 a firefighter tested positive for the highly contagious novel coronavirus. As a result four fighters and a paramedic from South Station on High Street were directed to quarantine.

The Fire Department disinfected and sanitized the fire station and the vehicles and equipment in it.

On Oct. 7, the Health Department was notified of a positive test for a police officer. Eight officers were quarantined as a result. The police station, vehicles and equipment were deep cleaned and sanitized.

Police Chief Joseph Coffay said the officers were quarantined for 10 to 14 days before being allowed to return to duty.