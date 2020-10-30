🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Biden Campaign on Wednesday said that for four years, President Donald Trump has “relentlessly pursued an economic agenda that rewards wealth over work and favors multi-national corporations over small businesses.”

The Biden Campaign added, “(Trump) promised tax cuts that would create jobs, spur economic growth, and deliver substantial savings for working families. Instead, he gave away hundreds of billions of dollars to the largest companies and richest Americans and left working Pennsylvanians to fend for themselves. Trump is focused on billionaires on Park Avenue, while Joe Biden wakes up every day asking how he can help middle-class families in places like Scranton and Pittsburgh.”

The campaign said Biden “won’t ask a single person making under $400,000 to pay a penny more in taxes.”

Instead, the campaign said Biden will require big corporations and the wealthiest Americans to finally pay their fair share. An independent analysis put out by Moody’s Analytics projects that the Biden-Harris plan will create 18.6 million jobs — 7.4 million more jobs than President Trump’s economic plan — and generate $1 trillion more in economic growth than Trump’s plan.

The Biden Campaign claims Trump’s tax plan hurts Pennsylvania families.

The Biden Campaign claims:

• Trump’s tax cuts favored the wealthiest Pennsylvanians, big corporations, and foreign investors, while middle-class workers and families in Pennsylvania were left behind: the richest 1% of Pennsylvanians — those earning $585,800 or more — received roughly the same amount of benefits as the bottom 80% combined.

• In 2018, in the wake of the Trump tax giveaway, 91 companies in the Fortune 500 paid no federal taxes on their income. Because Trump’s tax giveaway had no strings attached, many of these corporations passed their higher profits through to investors and executives, instead of using their tax windfall to invest in increasing wages, new equipment, or research and development.

• Trump’s tax plan even put foreign investors ahead of the American middle class. The tax cuts for foreign investors were three times larger than those for all Pennsylvanians combined.

• Trump said he would bring jobs home from other countries, but he created a tax loophole that actually rewards companies for shipping jobs and profits overseas, and he re-shored fewer jobs last year than in the final year of the Obama-Biden Administration.

• President Trump has waged a war on unions — including by increasing taxes on union members who can no longer deduct union dues.

• While our country faces an unconscionable racial wealth gap, the average Black and Latino family received less than half the tax savings as the average white family.