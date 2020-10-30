🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police charged a man they allege scammed a check cashing business of more than $4,000 in September.

Terry Lee Schatzel Jr., 25, of Settlement Road, Bear Creek Township, cashed three checks at United Check Cashing receiving a total of $4,326, according to court records.

Police in court records say one of the fraudulent checks in the amount of $1,124.74 was from an account held by Roofers Welfare Fund Local 30.

Each check had a forged signature of Schatzel’s mother, police allege.

Schatzel was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on four counts of access device fraud and one count each of forgery, theft and bad checks. He was jailed on the charges for lack of $25,000 bail.

Court records say Schatzel was on state parole when he cashed the fraudulent checks on Sept. 12, Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. He has since been jailed in state prison on a parole violation.

Schatzel was sentenced to 13-to-26 months in state prison followed by two years probation in August 2018 after he pleaded guilty to theft and criminal conspiracy related to forging and cashing checks stolen from a mailbox on Hillbrook Drive in Bear Creek Township in March 2017, court records say.