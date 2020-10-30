🔊 Listen to this

AVOCA — President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” Monday afternoon at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, the campaign confirmed Friday.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and Trump is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

The public can request tickets by visitingn the campaign website at: events.donaldjtrump.com/events/november-2-avoca-pa-maga-rally-with-potus

The stop is one of several the President will make in the final days before the General Election.

On Saturday, he is also scheduled to visit Bucks County, Reading, Butler and Mountoursville in Pennsylvania.

He is also scheduled to visit Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday.

On Monday, Trump will also appear in North Carolina at 11:30 a.m. before traveling to Northeastern Pennsylvania. He will then head to Michigan and Wisconsin before retraining to Michigan late Monday night.

The Make America Great Again Victory rallies will feature remarks from President Trump and Republican candidates.

First Lady Melania Trump is expected to be in the area on Saturday, but the time has not been confirmed by the campaign.

Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for vice president, is also expected to visit NEPA on Monday.