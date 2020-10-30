John Hawk suffered gunshot wounds during home invasion

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Waymart who admitted to taking part in assaulting a man during a home invasion on Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre last year was sentenced in Luzerne County Court earlier this week.

Ras Dalmar Johnson, 24, was sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to 16 months to 5 years in prison followed by one year probation on an aggravated assault charge. Johnson pleaded guilty to the charge prior to being sentenced.

Wilkes-Barre police alleged Johnson accompanied Kaitlyn M. Cleary, 26, of Hanover Township, and Ibrahim Ibn Sharif, 24, of Wilkes-Barre, to a residence on Franklin Street on Oct. 13.

John Hawk, who lived at the residence, told police he was watching television and smoking marijuana when Johnson, Cleary and Sharif showed up.

Sharif allegedly brandished a revolver and ordered Hawk to strip naked, handing the gun off to Cleary who pistol-whipped Hawk multiple times.

Hawk attempted to disarm Sharif, at which point shots were fired, striking Hawk in the leg and buttocks and also hitting Sharif in the stomach.

When Johnson, Cleary and Sharif ran out of the residence, Johnson discharged a handgun on the front porch, court records say.

Police alleged Hawk was targeted for retaliation after Cleary blamed him for smashing items inside her Oxford Street apartment.

Under a negotiated plea deal, prosecutors withdrew three other counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault and one count each of unlawful restraint, robbery, burglary, criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of a firearm, theft, receiving stolen property and reckless endangerment against Johnson.

Cleary pleaded guilty to a single count of robbery on Oct. 7. She is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18.

Sharif is facing trial on Dec. 14 on charges of robbery, burglary, criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of a firearm, theft, receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault.