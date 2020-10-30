A civil lawsuit filed in Luzerne County Court alleges candies contained mold commonly found in soil and dung

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Wilkes-Barre alleges she unknowingly ate several moldy M&Ms that left her with a fecal aftertaste, according to a civil suit filed in Luzerne County Court.

Marie Sweeney, through Attorney Robert S. Betnar of Pittston, filed a three count suit against MARS, Inc., the McLean, Va., manufacturer of M&Ms.

Sweeney alleges in the suit she purchased a bag of M&Ms for $2.99 at Wegmans Market in Wilkes-Barre Township on Nov. 10, 2018. After arriving home and putting groceries away, Sweeney in the suit claims she placed several M&Ms in her mouth.

“(Sweeney) immediately noticed that the M&Ms tasted like candy coated feces and spit up part of what she had placed in her mouth,” the lawsuit says.

Sweeney became sickened after ingesting the M&Ms, the suit alleges, while the bad aftertaste remained in her mouth despite brushing her teeth and rinsing with mouthwash several times.

Sweeney contacted Wegmans to alert them of the candies as she did not want other consumers to have a similar experience. Her husband, Michael Sweeney, contacted MARS, Inc., via email to report what happened.

The suit alleges MARS, Inc., mailed the Sweeneys a $5 coupon for M&Ms and neglected to request the specific package of M&Ms to have tested nor did they offer the couple any guidance.

Sweeney at her own expense had the M&Ms analyzed at a laboratory in Old Bridge, N.J.

According to the suit, results of the laboratory analysis showed the M&Ms contained mold identified as Syncephalastrum that is mainly found in soil and dung in tropical or subtropical regions of the world.

The type of mold found on the M&Ms, according to the suit, can cause respiratory infections.

Sweeney claims in the suit she became physically ill, vomited and sustained mental anguish due to ingesting candy coated fecal matter.

The three count suit alleges strict liability, breach of implied warrant or merchant ability and breach of implied warranty of fitness for a particular purpose. Sweeney is seeking $50,000 on each count.

A voice mail and an email to MARS, Inc, on Friday were not immediately returned.