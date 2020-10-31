🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — The Pittston Police Department said goodbye to its chief on Friday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Chief Robert H. Powers began his retirement on Friday, after being first appointed to the position in 2010, replacing former chief Jeffrey Tayoun.

Powers served the department for a total of 25 years, with 15 of those years occurring before his appointment to chief.

“He is a most respected leader who always put the men and women who served under him first,” reads a post from Pittston Police congratulating the chief on his retirement. “We thank you for all you have given to the community. You will be missed.”