Home News Local Hollenback Golf Course to close for season today NewsLocal Hollenback Golf Course to close for season today By Jerome Lynott - October 31, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 🔊 Listen to this WILKES-BARRE — Hollenback Golf Course will close for the season today. The nine-hole public course owned by Wilkes-Barre is located at 1050 N. Washington St. Weather Wilkes-Barre few clouds enter location 30.1 ° F 31 ° 28 ° 91 % 1.2mph 23 % Sat 49 ° Sun 49 ° Mon 41 ° Tue 41 ° Wed 32 °