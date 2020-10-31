🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Rep. Aaron Kaufer announced Friday that his mental health parity bill — House Bill 1439 — was signed into law the previous night by Gov. Tom Wolf and will take effect immediately.

“This new law is a huge victory for Pennsylvanians who are dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues,” Kaufer said. “It will hold insurance companies accountable and ensure that those dealing with these critical issues will have access to programs which they are already paying for in their health insurance policy and get the help they need.”

Kaufer thanked his colleagues in both the House and Senate for their continued bipartisan support on “this important issue and helping me get this legislation to the finish line.”

House Bill 1439 requires insurers to annually attest that they are in compliance with the Federal Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, or the act is not applicable to their policy form submission.

“People who try to access mental health and substance abuse issues face many obstacles to access the coverage they already have,” Kaufer said. “This legislation will help streamline the assistance available to the most vulnerable. This is a major step to ensure that those struggling with mental health, behavioral health and substance abuse issues will receive the support they have already paid for and be able to access these programs.”

House Bill 1439 would assure that purchasers of insurance are able to access coverage for addiction treatment already included in the health plan.