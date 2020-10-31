🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for Tremaine Jamison, charged with an open count of criminal homicide for a fatal shooting at a kindergarten graduation party, is seeking to abolish a firearm offense.

Attorney Allyson L. Kacmarski filed two pre-trial motions in Luzerne County Court this week seeking to prevent prosecutors from using Jamison’s robbery conviction during trial.

If prosecutors are prohibited from introducing Jamison’s prior bad acts, Kacmarski believes the criminal charge illegal possession of a firearm should be dismissed.

Jamison, 31, of New York City, N.Y., was charged by state police and Hanover Township police in the fatal shooting of Devone Brown, 29, on Mark Drive in the Marion Terrace apartment complex on May 31, 2017.

Criminal investigators allege Jamison and Brown were involved in an argument with several other adults after the son of Brown’s girlfriend was accused of punching Jamison’s son.

Brown allegedly retrieved a knife from his residence after someone pulled a knife on him. Jamison returned with a handgun and fired a round that struck Brown in the head, according to court records.

Investigators recovered a .40-caliber shell casing at the scene.

Basim Labeem Murdaugh, 39, stands accused of giving Jamison the .40-caliber handgun, court records say.

State police in September charged Murdaugh with illegal possession of a firearm.

Kacmarski in pre-trial motions argued Jamison’s prior criminal history bears no relevance to the homicide case in her efforts to have an illegal firearm possession charge dismissed against him. If successful, Jamison would only face the criminal homicide charge in court.

Kacmarski is also seeking the disclosure of agreements prosecutors have with potential witnesses and prevent inflammatory and prejudicial photographs of the crime scene and autopsy during trial.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., who is presiding over the case, scheduled a pre-trial hearing Dec. 21.

Jamison’s trial is set to begin Feb. 8.