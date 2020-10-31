🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday that there were 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and the death toll has risen to 203..

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,467; with four new deaths reported, the the death count is at 203.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 3,846 cases and 219 deaths; Monroe County has 2,069 cases and 135 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were a total of 2,510 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 208,027.

Daily increases are now the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30, is 257,367 with 14,938 positive cases. There were 45,416 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Oct. 30.

There are 8,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths reported.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 3,403 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,314,634 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,149 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,653 cases among employees, for a total of 31,802 at 1,070 distinct facilities in 63 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,807 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,448 of our total cases are among health care workers.