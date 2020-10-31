🔊 Listen to this

With daylight-saving time now over, it’s dark when many are heading home after work.

And as the Pennsylvania Game Commission warns, with deer becoming increasingly active, and more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most, motorists are advised to slow down and stay alert.

Several years ago, a good friend found out first-hand about the dangers lurking out there at this time of the year.

I don’t want to embarrass her, but she told me about the night she left her home in Bear Creek Township and headed to downtown Wilkes-Barre.

On the way, she managed to strike two deer within 10 minutes of each other with her Jeep.

Amazing effort Barb.

Every year when my closest of friends head to their cabins to prepare for deer season, I remind them of my friend getting two in one night.

Anyway, the Game Commission tells us that deer become more active in autumn with the lead-up to their fall breeding season, commonly referred to as the “rut.”

Around this time, many yearling bucks disperse from the areas in which they were born and travel, sometimes several dozen miles, to find new ranges. Meanwhile, adult bucks more often are cruising their home ranges in search of does, and they sometimes chase the does they encounter.

With daylight-saving time over, there also will be increased vehicular traffic between dusk and dawn — the peak hours for deer activity.

“While the peak of the rut is still a few weeks off, deer already have increased their activity and are crossing roads,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “While motorists — at any time of year — are well-advised to stay alert and be on the lookout for whitetails while driving, it’s especially important now and in the coming weeks.”

Data from around the country indicates that Pennsylvania drivers are near the top of the list for risks of a vehicle collision with a deer or other large animal. A recent report has Pennsylvania third among all the states, and indicates that Pennsylvania drivers have a 1-in-51 chance of a vehicular accident involving a big game animal.

The Game Commission says drivers can reduce their chances of collisions with deer by staying alert and better understanding deer behavior. Just paying attention while driving on stretches marked with “Deer Crossing” signs can make a difference.

Deer often travel in groups and walk single file — so even if one deer successfully crosses the road in front of a driver, it doesn’t mean the threat is over. Another could be right behind it.

A driver who hits a deer with a vehicle is not required to report the accident to the Game Commission. If the deer dies, only Pennsylvania residents may claim the carcass. To do so, they must call the Game Commission region office representing the county where the accident occurred and an agency dispatcher will collect the information needed to provide a free permit number, which the caller should write down.

A resident must call within 24 hours of taking possession of the deer. A passing Pennsylvania motorist also may claim the deer, if the person whose vehicle hit it doesn’t want it.

Those taking possession of road-killed deer are also advised of rules related to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) that prohibit the removal of high-risk deer parts — essentially the head and backbone — from any established Disease Management Area (DMA). Those parts must be removed before the deer is transported outside a DMA. For DMA maps, the complete list of high-risk parts and other information on CWD, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.

If a deer is struck by a vehicle, but not killed, drivers are urged to maintain their distance because some deer might recover and move on. However, if a deer does not move on, or poses a public safety risk, drivers are encouraged to report the incident to a Game Commission regional office or other local law-enforcement agency. If the deer must be put down, the Game Commission will direct the proper person to do so.

To report a dead deer for removal from state roads, motorists can call the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation at 1-800-FIX-ROAD.

Happy and safe motoring.

And by the way, I’m not a fan for standard time, but I hope you all put fresh batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and turned all your clocks back one hour.