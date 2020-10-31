🔊 Listen to this

Anthony Cerreta stands on his Eagle Scout project at Lily Lake that was completed in October in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Fish Commission and with help from his fellow scouts in Troop 143.

Eagle Scout Anthony Cerreta at his project site at Lily Lake with his mother, Lisa Cerreta, left; and his father, James Cerreta; and Selena Cobb Silva.

LILY LAKE — Anthony Cerreta recently complected his Eagle Scout project at Lily Lake, making it possible for people with disabilities to fish their favorite spot once again.

Cerreta’s project entailed demolition and removal of weathered and rotted lumber on a dock that was no longer accessible for people with disabilities.

Cerreta had to reset the wooden frame at grade and place new anchor posts in concrete. He also widened the lower wheelchair access railing on the front of the dock and installed an aluminum transition ramp. He also was responsible for the disposition of the torn off material and procurement of the new materials needed for the project.

Cost was projected at approximately $1,100, which was provided through multiple donations from places such as Driscoll’s Home Store, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Old Mill Pine and other individuals and entities.

“I chose to do this project because I have enjoyed many years of fishing at Lily Lake and I noticed the dock could use some repair,” Cerreta said. “I thought it was important to preserve the legacy of an original Eagle Scout project and I wanted to help people with disabilities and veterans by preserving a nice, safe place to be able to fish.”

Cerreta is a member of Troop 143 in Swoyersville.

The dock was originally built in the late 1990s or early 2000s as an Eagle Scout project and had deteriorated over time.

Cerreta completed the project in October in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Fish Commission and with help from his fellow scouts in Troop 143.

Cerreta is the son of Lisa Cerreta, James Cerreta, and Selena Silva, his step mom. He is the grandson of Frank and MaryAlice Cerreta and Joseph Voytkowski.