‘They made up a sham impeachment,’ First Lady says of Democrats

HOLLENBACK TWP. — First Lady Melania Trump finished off a day of campaign appearances with a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Whitewoods wedding venue on Saturday evening.

Fresh off the plane from West Bend, Wisconsin after an appearance earlier in the day, the First Lady’s motorcade proceeded up the trail to Whitewoods’ outdoor pavilion around 6 p.m., to the delight of over a hundred Trump supporters waiting to hear her speak.

With Election Day just days away, the First Lady’s message was simple, and echoed the many sentiments shared by both President Trump and his surrogates on the campaign trail: President Trump is the one who will bring this country back.

“When you voted for the president in 2016, you voted for a stronger economy and you voted for the safety of our children,” Trump said.

The event was invite-only, and people were lining up to get inside the venue hours in advance of the rally’s scheduled 5 p.m. start time. The overflow of people even spilled out of the pavilion and onto a hillside looking into the pavilion.

Invitees were required to wear masks, drawing numerous reminders from the campaign volunteers.

The First Lady’s remarks were preceded first by Congressional candidate Jim Bognet, who’s looking to unseat the incumbent representative of Pennsylvania’s Eighth District Matt Cartwright on Tuesday.

“I’m running for Congress to fire Nancy Pelosi,” Bognet said. “We need to send more Republicans to Congress.”

National press secretary for the Trump campaign Hogan Gidley went on right before Trump, and spent much of his time criticizing Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, criticisms which the First Lady would emphasize in her speech.

“Joe Biden wants you to live your lives the way he runs his campaign — from the basement,” Gidley joked, drawing a big reaction from the crowd.

“While my husband was making tough decisions, what were the Democrats doing?” Trump asked the crowd. “They made up a sham impeachment.”

COVID-19 was a big talking point in Trump’s remarks, as she herself tested positive for the virus in early October. She touted her husband’s ban on travel from China, thanking the front-line workers and first responders who’ve dealt with the virus up close while criticizing former vice president Biden and the Democrats for politicizing the pandemic for their own gain.

“The Democrats and the media try to paint my husband as xenophobic,” she said. “There’s no room to play politics with our health.”

Chants of “God bless Melania” and “four more years” broke out numerous times during Trump’s speech, as well as “Lock him up” chants directed at Biden.

The First Lady wrapped up her remarks with the same plea that’s been said time and time again during the 2020 campaign by both candidates and their backers: Get out and vote.

“We’ve had three and a half years of winning so far,” Trump said. “Let’s have four more.”