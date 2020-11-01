🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — It was a 26-year-old man’s real experience of the 1984 film “Nightmare on Elm Street” on Halloween Eve.

Luzerne County detectives along with county sheriff deputies and Kingston police arrested Ardit Gashi when he emerged from a store carrying beer he allegedly intended to give to whom he believe was a 15-year-old girl.

Authorities say Gashi during multiple online conversations from his Elm Street, Kingston, residence solicited the fictitious girl to have sex.

Gashi was arraigned Saturday on two counts each of unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication and one count each of sexual abuse of children and indecent assault. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

A detainer was placed on Gashi, a native of Kosovo, by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as authorities say he has been living in the United States without proper immigration documents.

According to the criminal complaint:

A county detective posing as a 15-year-old girl received a message, “Wassup,” on a social media site from a man later identified as Gashi on Thursday.

Gashi stated he was 26, lived alone and did not have a girlfriend. He asked the girl for her location and suggested they should meet by stating, “Come and try me.”

Communications continued with text messages after Gashi provided his cellular phone number.

After Gashi was told by the detective, “No, too old,” and, “No, I’m under 18 and you’re too old and looking for younger,” Gashi suggested the girl to change her mind and offered to pay for an Uber. Gashi asked if she liked Domino’s pizza and they should eat together, the complaint says.

Gashi told the girl, “You have a very sex(y) body,” several times and gave the girl his address on Elm Street.

Detectives in the complaint said communications continued with Gashi saying, “I swear I’m a good guy,” and sent a picture of him wearing boxer shorts before sending a nude picture showing his genitals while laying on a bed.

Gashi asked several times for the girl to send him nude pictures and told the girl he has condoms and would use four on her and included laughing Emojis with the text, the complaint says.

When arrangements were made to meet after 9 p.m. Friday, Gashi allegedly asked the girl to shave and he sent a picture of his shaved genitals with an attached pickle Emoji. He also asked the girl to pledge she would not get him in trouble.

“I want another promise from you that you will not get me in trouble, you will do it willingly,” Gashi texted the girl, according to the complaint.

Gashi told the girl he would purchase Truly beer before they met and he would be driving a dark blue Acura.

Detectives observed Gashi enter a business where he purchased beer.

“As he exited the business, Gashi was greeted by investigators and advised he was under arrest,” the complaint says.