🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Sunday that there were 79 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and three new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 5624; the the death count is at 206.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 3,875 cases and 219 deaths; Monroe County has 2,081 cases and 135 deaths.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that there were a total of 2,510 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 208,027. The Department doesn’t issue a statewide report on Sunday.

Daily increases are now the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic.