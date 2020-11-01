🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Just as they’ve done time and time again in the lead-up to Election Day, a sea of trucks, cars and bikes with Trump flags and posters gathered for a ride on Sunday.

This time, though, they had a special guest.

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, made an appearance in the parking lot of the Wyoming Valley Mall on a blustery afternoon at a Trump Wyoming Valley road rally.

“Joe Biden can’t draw these types of crowds,” Trump said as the massive group of his father’s supporters, hundreds of men, women and children whooped and cheered. “I’m not even on the ticket, and he is, so what does that tell you?”

Standing atop a camoflauged military vehicle, Trump was flanked by U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser as well as Congressional candidate Jim Bognet and state treasurer candidate Stacy Garrity.

Down below were dozens of members of Bikers for Trump, a grassroots organization formed by Chris Cox in 2015 to support the Trump campaign, then as a presidential candidate and now as the sitting president.

“We’re the fastest-growing grassroots group in the country, and we’re still growing,” Cox said on Sunday. “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.”

The rally outside Wyoming Valley Mall preceded the actual ride, a parade of Trump vehicles from Wilkes-Barre expected to make the trek all the way to the Circle Drive-In in Scranton.

The weather wasn’t pleasant, but that didn’t seem to bother the riders one bit.

“Are we going to cut the ride short because of a little rain?” Cox asked the crowd, which responded with a resounding “No!”

Eric Trump’s appearance in Northeastern Pennsylvania was one of many scheduled by the Trump campaign ahead of Election Day on Tuesday: First Lady Melania Trump spoke at a campaign event in Wapwallopen on Saturday, and the president will be at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Monday.

Democratic Vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris also is expected in the area on Monday, but details have yet to be released.

“We’re going to win this thing, it’s going to be a landslide,” Eric Trump said on Sunday. “Just make sure you all go out and vote on Tuesday.”

Trump touched on a number of his father’s accomplishments, including all the work he’s done for veterans and service members.

“My father fixed the VA, isn’t that great?” Trump said. “Now if you don’t like the treatment you get at the VA, you could go to a private doctor, and the government will cover you.”

The president’s son also touted his family’s love of Pennsylvania.

“Every Trump has lived in Pennsylvania at some point,” Trump said. “Melania hasn’t yet, but we’ll buy her a house in Pennsylvania if you all approve of it.”

Indeed, Trump (and the rest of the speakers) had the unanimous approval of Sunday’s crowd, cheering at every pause in speech and chanting loudly throughout the afternoon.

In addition to campaign staples like “God bless Trump,” “Four more years!” and “Lock her up!” in reference to 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the crowd also broke out in chants of “Eric ‘24,” after Trump’s joke about Biden not being able to draw as big a crowd as the president’s son did.

Trump also presented Bikers for Trump member Dwayne McDavitt with a “Make America Great Again” hat signed by President Trump.

“We know how hard you’ve worked, and we appreciate it and we love you,” Trump said to McDavitt.