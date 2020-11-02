🔊 Listen to this

The proposed 2021 budgets for Luzerne County’s court system and judicial services and records division are up for review at county council’s Monday work session.

Three branches fall under the court in addition to its administration — magisterial district courts, probation services and domestic relations.

In total, the proposed budget allocates $19.6 million in expenses for the courts, or nearly $464,000 more than this year.

On the revenue side, the courts would bring in $8.07 million, which is an increase of $150,000, in 2021.

Several departments are in the judicial services and records division: the records storage facility in Hanover Township and the deeds/wills, coroner, prothonotary/clerk of courts and sheriff/security offices.

Overall, this division brings in nearly as much as it spends through a variety of fees and other revenue from services.

Division expenses are budgeted at a proposed $4.94 million, which would be $79,700 more. Meanwhile, revenue is projected at $4.88 million, which is $66,500 less.

Among the changes highlighted in the division’s budget worksheet:

• The sheriff/security department is saving $2,000 on union length-of-service longevity bonuses due to the retirement of more senior staff, but it is seeking $4,000 more to outfit new employees.

This department also is requesting $38,000 — or $10,000 more — for capias-related expenses, citing increased inmate transport costs, largely stemming from COVID-19.

• The deeds/wills department needs an additional $900 to cover longevity bonuses for two employees but is set to bring in $18,000 more due to a trend of higher realty transfer tax commissions.

• The coroner’s office is asking for a $60,000 increase to cover forensic examinations, bringing that cost to a proposed $200,000. Another $90,000 is requested for toxicology — $25,000 more — to cover increased testing required to determine the cause and manner of death “with reasonable certainty.”

• The prothonotary/clerk of courts is shaving $2,500 from its overtime, in part due to operational efficiencies, and needs $1,400 less for longevity bonuses because of multiple retirements.

Intergovernmental expenses

A proposed $8.2 million in budget allocations to some outside entities also are on Monday’s agenda for discussion.

These earmarks, according to county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz:

• Luzerne County Community College, $6.19 million

• Penn State Extension, $23,800 toward space rental and a $225,900 allocation

• Mountain Council of Governments, $5,000

• Luzerne Conservation District, $15,000

• Luzerne County public library system, $900,000

• County Transportation Authority, $666,675

• Hazleton Transit, $180,000

• Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development, $15,000

• Wilkes-Barre Law Library, $500

Swetz said all amounts are the same as this year with the exception of mandated 5% increases for the county transportation authority and Hazleton Transit required for matches.

Monday’s budget work session is virtual and starts at 5 p.m. Directions on attending the session are posted under council’s public meetings online link at luzernecounty.org.

The administration’s proposed $154.65 million budget keeps county real estate taxes at 6.1696 mills, which equates to a payment of $616.96 on a $100,000 property. A mill is $1 tax for every $1,000 in assessed value.

Council has scheduled several budget discussion sessions before its plan adoption in December.