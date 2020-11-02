🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Township police along with the state Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotic Investigations and Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested two people after they allegedly delivered crack cocaine on Friday.

Jeffrey Hawthorne, 35, of West Green Street, Nanticoke, and Nicole Tonte, 42, of Dana Street, Forty Fort, were arrested after drug agents say they sold an ounce of crack cocaine in a parking lot on Sans Souci Parkway.

After the arrests, drug agents served a search warrant at Hawthorne’s residence allegedly finding crack cocaine, marijuana and more than $6,000.

Hanover Township’s police canine Rok was utilized during the search.

Drug agents say they seized more than $9,000 in the investigation that led to the arrests of Hawthorne and Tonte.

Hawthorne was charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Tonte was charged with a single count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

District Judge Joseph Carmody in West Pittston jailed Hawthorne for lack of $50,000 at the county correctional facility and Tonte was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.