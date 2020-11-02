🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — Borough police charged a woman they say abandoned a 4-year-old girl while trick-or-treating Halloween night.

Jessie Lynn Stoss, 35, walked away from the child left in front of a residence in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue, according to court records.

Police said the child was placed in protective custody and later reunited with her father.

According to the criminal complaint:

Elaine Pugliese told police she was outside her residence when she observed Stoss walking away from the child.

Police said the child was dressed in a jacket and leggings that were not suitable for the weather at the time.

Other people in front of the residence trick-or-treating noticed the child was alone and looked around for the child’s mother.

Police said the child initially told officers she lived far away and then stated she lived on Delaware Avenue.

When no adult claimed the child at the scene, police contacted Luzerne County Children & Youth Services and she was placed with a foster parent.

The next day, Sunday, police received a report of a missing juvenile who was the child’s father. He told police his girlfriend, Stoss, refused to tell him where his daughter was located.

When officers spoke with Stoss and asked why she abandoned the child, she replied, “I don’t know, what was I supposed to do,” the complaint says.

Police said Stoss abandoned the child at 7:48 p.m. and officers were notified about the abandoned child at 9:10 p.m. During that time, Stoss failed to return to the scene to reclaim the child, Stoss was evasive in telling the child’s father about the girl’s whereabouts and failed to report the child missing despite abandoning the girl.

Stoss was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody in West Pittston on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person. She was released on $7,500 unsecured bail.