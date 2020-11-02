An officer was evaluated at hospital for rib injuries suffered during an arrest

EXETER — Two police officers were injured while arresting a man at the scene of a domestic disturbance on Saturday.

Charles Francis Corrin, 52, of 277 Birchwood Estates, Exeter, punched the two officers causing facial injuries to both and rib injuries to one of the lawmen, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint:

An officer with Exeter responded to a residence in Birchwood Estates for a domestic disturbance at about 6 p.m. While the officer was instructing Corrin to place his hands behind his back, an officer with West Pittston arrived to assist.

Corrin began fighting with the two officers punching one officer in the face and shoving the lawman against a wall, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Corrin punched the other officer in the face and ribs multiple times.

Corrin was handcuffed after he was hit with pepper spray and attempted to kick officers and state police troopers who arrived to assist, the complaint says.

Corrin kicked the windows and divider inside two cruisers and threatened one officer saying, “(Expletive) shoot me,” according to the complaint.

One officer went to a local hospital for x-rays for his rib injuries.

Corrin was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody in West Pittston on three counts of aggravated assault, two counts each of simple assault and institutional vandalism and one count each of terroristic threats and resisting arrest. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.