WILKES-BARRE — A residence on Hazle Street was struck by gunfire and a vehicle on Brown Street was struck by a round over the weekend.

In the latest shooting, police responded to the 200 block of Hazle Street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers spoke with residents of the house who claim they were watching television when they heard several gunshots outside but did not see anyone.

Officers checked the area and found several bullet holes in the residence and 11 shell casings in the roadway across from the house.

About 25 hours earlier, just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 block of Brown Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, a large number of people were fleeing the area.

Officers attempted to make contact with several people who they say were uncooperative.

A spent shell casing was found and a vehicle had a shattered rear window, police said.

The vehicle owner stated she was having a party for family and friends when two men showed up uninvited that resulted in an argument. As the two men were leaving, gunshots were heard, police said.

Police said the owner of the vehicle was uncooperative.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance recordings from the areas of the two shootings.