🔊 Listen to this

Ahryauna, last name not given, poses with a project she worked on during virtual Head Start sessions. Citing low incidence of COVID-19 in Wyoming County, on Monday Head Start will open two classrooms for in-person learning in the Tunkhannock Area School District for the first time since March.

A Luzerne County Head Start classroom at Tunkhannock Area Intermediate School is ready for the return of students in person next Monday.

Head Start classrooms have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Pennsylvania hard in March, but that’s about to change, at least in Wyoming County.

Luzerne Head Start, which runs centers in both Luzerne and Wyoming counties, announced Monday that two classrooms will re-open in Wyoming County at the Tunkhannock Center. Luzerne County Head Start classrooms will remain closed.

While Luzerne County is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Wyoming County, which is more sparsely populated, is seeing relatively low number of positive cases, cited as the reason for re-opening classrooms at the former Mehoopany Elementary School and Tunkhannock Intermediate School.

“Information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health has shown a small number of COVID-19 cases among residents in Wyoming County,” Executive Director Lynn Biga said in a media release. “Based on the data and survey information from our families in Wyoming County and feedback from our LCHS COVID-19 task force, we feel this is a good place to slowly begin to re-open our in-person Head Start services.”

It’s admittedly a small start. The local agency typically operates 26 Head Start/Pre-K Counts center and five Early Head Start Centers in the two counties. All have been closed since Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all schools closed through then end of June beginning March 16.

Like many area schools that have since reopened for in-person lessons, Head Start plans to open the two Wyoming County classrooms in a hybrid mode. Only 10 stunts will be allowed in a classroom. Classes will take place Monday through Thursday for 3.4 hours each day. All staff and children must wear face masks and practice social distancing in the classrooms. And the rooms will be cleaned and sanitized at the end of each day.

Parents can still opt for virtual sessions.