KINGSTON TWP. — Police arrested a New Jersey man on Monday after he allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl over a two-month span.

Ronald Vargas, 33, of Jersey City, New Jersey was arraigned on Monday afternoon on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone less than 16 years of age, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communications facility after Kingston Township police say he had sexual intercourse multiple times with a 15-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint:

On May 10, township police were dispatched to a residence in Shavertown for a report of a missing juvenile. There, the juvenile’s mother stated that her 15-year-old daughter was missing, having left the house two days prior saying she was going to spend the weekend with a friend.

Police interviewed the friend, who told them that the missing minor had been in a relationship with a 21-year-old male known only as “David G.” for the past two months. The girl would lie to her mother about staying at her friend’s house and would instead go to a hotel in the Poconos with “David.”

After receiving some information that the missing girl may be at a gas station in Blakeslee, Kingston Township officers were able to locate the juvenile, alone and on foot.

The juvenile’s father came to police headquarters the next day and told officers that, as far back as two months ago, his daughter would receive calls at odd hours from a male named “David.”

Concerned at the frequency of the calls, the girl’s father installed an application to monitor his daughter’s location and call volume. Shortly after he installed it, he noticed that the juvenile had disabled it.

The juvenile’s friend told officers that “David” had given her a laptop to communicate with him, and the friend believed that he was a college student from New Jersey. She gave police screenshots of conversations she had confirming that the juvenile was in New Jersey with “David.”

The juvenile confirmed in an interview at the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center that she used multiple cell phones and a laptop to communicate, and also told a medical examiner that she met a 21-year-old online who told her that his name is “David Mirranda,” a Hispanic man from New Jersey. After discovering a red Mustang that the juvenile had identified as belonging to “David,” officers discovered that the car was registered to 33-year-old Ronald Vargas.

The girl also confirmed to examiners that she and this male had been sexually active on multiple occasions dating back to February, and that she had gone to New Jersey to stay at his apartment from May 8-May 10.

Vargas was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Brian James Tupper, and lodged at Luzerne County Correctional Facility after failure to post $25,000 in bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.