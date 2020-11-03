🔊 Listen to this

It could turn out to be the largest voter turnout in Luzerne County’s history and probably one with the most issues at voting precincts.

Larksville’s Ward 02 precinct at the Larksville Fire Hall on East State Street opened at 8:15 a.m., well past 7 a.m. when polling places were scheduled to open.

There were reports of no poll workers to open Wilkes-Barre’s Ward 20 precinct at the Boyd Dodson Elementary School on Jones Street at 7 a.m., and poll workers at Nanticoke’s Ward 02 at the IBEW Local 163 building on West Church Street failed to open on time.

In a general statement to media outlets in the area, Luzerne County Manager David Pedri acknowledged there were some issues when polls were opened.

“It’s been a busy morning here in Luzerne County! We are experiencing great voter turnout at almost every polling place across the county. The county has 129 polling places open and there were a few reported issues this morning,” Pedri wrote.

“Most of these of these issues were technical in nature and were resolved once the problem was diagnosed. All polling places are open at this time. Voters should anticipate a line. Polls are open until 8 p.m. and if any voter is in line at 8 p.m., they will be allowed to vote. Also, a reminder that every voter needs to insert their paper receipt into the scanner upon leaving their polling place for their vote to count,” Pedri stated.

Pedri continued his statement advising that approximately 52,000 mail-in ballots were received.

“We anticipate that number will be closer to 60,000 by 8 p.m.,” Pedri stated.

Pedri said the county Bureau of Elections have begun the pre-canvassing process at a pace of about 2,000 ballots per hour. Votes will not be counted until 8 p.m., Pedri stated.