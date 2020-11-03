🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and 2,875 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 214,871 — this is the highest daily increase of cases since the pandemic began.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,727; the the death count is at 207.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 3,936 cases and 219 deaths; Monroe County has 2,131 cases and 135 deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, is 259,898 with 16,301 positive cases. There were 39,561 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 2.

There are 8,855 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 32 new deaths reported.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 3,846 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,354,346 individuals who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,352 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 301 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,500 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,725 cases among employees, for a total of 32,225 at 1,086 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,816 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,595 of our total cases are among health care workers.