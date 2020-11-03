🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Township resident Heidi Roccograndi said she was forced to vote by provisional ballot at her polling place Tuesday, even though she should have been permitted to cast her ballot on the electronic voting system.

“It’s just very frustrating because they should know the basics at the polling place,” Roccograndi said.

Under a change that took effect with Tuesday’s general election, voters who received but did not return mail ballots are permitted to vote on the electronic ballot marking devices at the polls if they bring in their never-returned mail ballot, secrecy envelope and outer mailing envelope to be voided/spoiled.

Roccograndi said she brought the ballot and both envelopes as required but was informed at the Ward 2 polling place she still cannot vote on a machine.

County Election Director Shelby Watchilla said she does not know why Roccograndi was denied access to machine voting because all poll workers received training on the change.

The county election bureau also provided supplemental information reminding poll workers of the new requirement along with a form that must be filled out for voters who submit their mail ballot and both envelopes to be spoiled/voided, Watchilla said.

After leaving the polling place, Roccograndi said she contacted the election bureau to report her experience and was informed she should have been provided access to the electronic machine.

Provisional ballots are marked by hand and reviewed last so the county can verify a mail ballot was not also received from that voter.

While she still voted, Roccograndi said her mood of excitement was deflated by the denial to join others in voting on the machines.

“I can’t believe something like this is making me feel this way. I’m upset,” Roccograndi said.

She had requested a mail ballot for the June 2 primary and was surprised when she received one for the general. Roccograndi said she was informed she had likely checked a box on her application requesting continued placement on the mail ballot list, but Roccograndi said she does not believe she checked that box.

Watchilla said she was personally unaware of Roccograndi’s situation and has not received any other reports of voters denied voting on the machines after presenting a mail ballot and both envelopes.