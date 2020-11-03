Check your electronic machine printouts before casting ballot, Hanover Township woman warns

Hanover Township resident Catherine Sunday warned voters to check their electronic voting system printout before feeding it in a tabulator to be counted, saying the initial one handed to her by a poll worker was wrong.

Sunday said a poll worker at the township’s Ward 5 polling place assisted her by retrieving her printout, but the paper did not reflect her selection of Donald Trump for president.

“Thank God I looked at it,” Sunday said. “To think I almost voted for the wrong man. Oh my God. That has me traumatized at this point.”

When Sunday informed him the selections were not hers, she said the worker reached down to the printer and retrieved another sheet that was accurate. According to her, the worker said, “This keeps happening.”

County Assistant Solicitor Michael Butera said he spoke to Sunday, verified her account with the judge of elections and learned from the judge of elections that there were three instances Tuesday of a voting machine inexplicably generating two printouts — one accurate and one not.

The county election bureau has dispatched a technician to address the problem, Butera said. The county’s voting system supplier, Dominion Voting Systems Inc., said it had never received a report of double printouts anywhere its machines are used, he said.

In all three cases, voters flagged the incorrect printout and inserted the correct one into the tabulator, Butera said. Two of the inaccurate printouts were voided/spoiled, he said. Sunday said she took her inaccurate one home with her to keep as evidence.

County officials have reminded voters of the need to review their printouts to verify they are accurate. That extra layer of review was one of the reasons for switching to a “paper trail” system, Butera said.

Butera said he only received one other Election Day report of a voter receiving a printout that did not contain accurate selections. The other case was in another polling place, and that voter was instructed to cast a provisional ballot after the inaccurate machine printout was spoiled, he said.

In addition to reporting the issue to the person in charge of her polling place, Sunday said she advised those in line waiting to vote to make sure they check their printouts.

Polling place delays

Butera said it’s unclear if any candidates or state Democratic or Republican party representatives will petition the court to keep some polling places open past 8 p.m. because they opened late.

Several polling places did not open at 7 a.m.

County Manager C. David Pedri has indicated he would not oppose such a court filing, which must be submitted to the court before 8 p.m., Butera said.