Results from an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 Luzerne County mail ballot votes should be ready to incorporate into overall totals after polls close at 8 p.m. tonight, county Manager C. David Pedri announced.

That would still leave more than 30,000 to count, however: The county had logged receipt of nearly 55,000 mail ballots as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Pedri explained.

And that’s still not all.

“This does not include today’s mail or any from the steady stream of voters at the drop box today, so we are right in line with the 60,000 returned estimate,” Pedri said.

Teams of count workers are “keeping their pace up all day” unsealing and scanning the mail ballots so they are ready when tabulation is permitted at 8 p.m., he said.

Workers will continue processing the ballots until 10 p.m. and resume Wednesday morning, Pedri added.

Fewer than 1% of the mail ballots are “naked,” which means they were not inserted in a secrecy envelope — a step required for them to be counted, Pedri said.

If workers encounter naked ballots, the voter’s party is informed so it can attempt to contact the voter, Pedri said. Voters who are contacted have the option to vote by provisional ballot if they are reached before 8 p.m., he said. The county is informing the polling place that this individual will likely be coming in to vote provisionally.

This remedy won’t be available for naked ballots discovered in processing that occurs after Election Day, officials have said.