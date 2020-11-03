🔊 Listen to this

In a call to WILK Newsradio’s Frank Andrews on Tuesday evening with Election Day in full swing, President Donald Trump pledged to put an end to Luzerne County’s controversial stormwater fee.

“We’re getting rid of that, it’s going to be done,” Trump said in regard to the fee, commonly referred to as the “rain tax.” “We’ve started the process … I’m looking to see if we could end it with an executive order.”

The stormwater fee was proposed in 2017 as a result of 32 local municipalities to participate in a regional stormwater pollution reduction project requiring the municipalities to reduce sediment, nitrogen and phosphorous runoff into the Chesapeake Bay over a five-year span.

The fee has been met with criticism since bills started being sent out in January of 2019, and caught the attention of U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, who the president said brought the issue to him. Andrews told the president that he thought 90,000 votes could be locked up by pledging to end the stormwater fee.

“I heard about it, and I thought it was the craziest tax I’d ever heard,” Trump said. “It’s one of the most ridiculous and unfair taxes.”

The call from Trump came into WILK around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday evening, in the final hour of Andrews’ show.

“We’ve been flooded with calls from 3:00 until now,” Andrews said before taking Trump’s call. “Now the calls aren’t coming because people are anticipating the president.”

Over the course of the roughly 10-minute conversation, Andrews and Trump also touched on jobs, law enforcement and Trump’s chances in several battleground states, including Pennsylvania.

When the president asked Andrews what he thought about Trump’s chances of carrying Pennsylvania over his opponent Joe Biden, Andrews told Trump that “based on my callers and what I’ve seen, I’m thinking it’ll be a landslide.”

Trump pledged to bring jobs back to Northeastern Pennsylvania, and that he had already been seeing great jobs numbers before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We were doing great, and then the plague from China hit,” Trump said. “They could have kept it out, but they didn’t.”

As he signed off, the President praised Meuser for the work he’s done, and brought the call back to the stormwater fee.

“We’re going to end it, it will be done,” Trump said. “You call Dan [Meuser], and you tell him to give me a call.”