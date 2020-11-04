🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — Police arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly engaged in sexual activity with three different minors over the course of a decade.

Richard Chervenitski, 76, of Harding was arraigned on multiple charges including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and other sexual offenses.

According to the West Pittston Police Department’s Facebook page, Chervenitski engaged in prohibited sexual activity with three minors from the age of six up, from 2006-2016.

Investigators discovered that Chervenitski would have the victims stay at his home, where he would then engage in sexual activities with the minors.

Chervenitski was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph Carmody on Tuesday afternoon, and was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $150,000 in bail. He’ll await his preliminary hearing set for Nov. 19.