HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf praised Pennsylvania voters and urged patience while ballots are counted in a joint press conference with Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Tuesday night.

The press conference began at 9 p.m. and was the first of two that Wolf and Boockvar are expected to hold tonight; a second press conference is scheduled for 11 p.m.

“I’m proud of how Pennsylvanians conducted themselves in this historic election during a global pandemic,” Wolf said. “And I’m proud that democracy is alive and well in the commonwealth.”

Wolf also praised the poll workers and county election officials across the commonwealth for their role in making sure that Election Day ran as smoothly as possible, while asking voters for patience and to remain calm in the coming days while ballots are counted.

“We may not know the results tonight, so take a deep breath, and just be patient,” Wolf said. “Remain calm, and remain united.”

Boockvar reported that there were no major widespread issues reported to the Department of State’s election response team. Issues that were reported included late-opening polling places and some questions about the use of provisional ballots.

Voter registration in Pennsylvania exceeded nine million people by the registration deadline, and over 2.5 million mail-in ballots were cast, an increase of almost a million mail-in ballots from the primaries.

“Pennsylvanians embraced the new mail-in option,” Boockvar said.

Both Wolf and Boockvar speculated that the ballots would be completely counted within the next few days, and stressed that every vote would be counted.

“Counting that tremendous amount of ballots will take time,” Wolf said. “We need to make sure that every vote is counted, and that our results are accurate.”

Wolf also alluded to reports that President Trump and his campaign will fight to prevent Pennsylvania from counting absentee ballots received after Tuesday.

“We will stand up to anyone who wants to silence our votes,” Wolf said. “Free and fair elections are a bedrock of our democracy.

“Pennsylvania will have a fair election.”