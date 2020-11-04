🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County uploaded and tabulated results from 26,612 mail ballots for the Nov. 3 general election, county Manager C. David Pedri announced around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Processing and tabulation of the remaining mail ballots will resume Wednesday morning, Pedri said.

The county’s election results site at luzernecounty.org will be regularly updated every two hours, starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, to reflect additional mail ballots, Pedri said.

All in-person ballots cast at polling places will be uploaded to the county site Tuesday evening, he said.

Check back for updates.