While it was in many ways still too early to call many of the races in the state legislature, as of 11:15 p.m., most races show either a slight or decisive lead for the Republican candidate.

One thing is clear: voters for Democratic candidates seemed to prefer mail-in ballots, while Republican voters seemed to prefer in-person voting, which could lead the results to shift as mail-in ballots are continued to be counted.

In the 116th district, Representative Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, shows a decisive lead over challenger Todd Eachus, D-Butler Township. Toohil maintained 74.24% of the vote, garnering 12,836 votes on election day and 2,575 mail-in votes.

Eachus, the former Majority Leader in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, had 25.76% of the vote, with 2,890 election day votes and 2,456 mail-in votes.

In the 118th, Andrew Holter, R-Laflin, shows a slight lead over incumbent Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, with Holter’s 12,681 election day votes and 1,616 mail-in votes leading him to get 50.46% of the vote. However, he is up by less than a full point over Carroll, whose 8,211 in-person votes and 5,825 mail-in ballots, leading to 49.54% of the vote.

In the 119th district, John Chura, R-West Hazleton, maintains a lead over incumbent Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township. Chura’s 10,777 in-person and 736 mail-in votes lead to 55.63% of the vote, while Mullery sees 7,050 in-person votes and 2,133 mail-in votes for 44.37%.

Representative Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, seems on track to solidly win re-election in the 120th, garnering 66.17% of votes over challenger Joanna Bryn Smith, D-Wyoming, who had 33.83%. Kaufer received 13,858 in-person votes and 3,322 mail-in, compared to Smith’s 4,505 in-person and 4,279 mail-in.

Representative Eddie Day Pashinski, who represents the 121st legislative district, is the only Democrat with a decisive “lead,” so to speak, as he is running unopposed. He garnered 9,950 election day votes and 2,327 mail-in votes.

Similarly, in the 117th, Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, is also running unopposed, garnering 20,618 in-person votes and 6,785 mail-in votes.

However, it is worth noting that all of these results should be taken with a grain of salt, as they have the potential to change as mail-in ballots continue to be counted, especially in races like the 118th, which sees Holter and Carroll practically in a dead heat. Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri announced at 10 p.m. Tuesday that mail-in ballots had stopped being counted for the evening.

A trend emerged on Tuesday night, with Mullery saying he declined to comment until all the votes were counted, Toohil being unable to be reached, and Eachus, according to the individual who answered his phone, apparently having gone to sleep for the evening.