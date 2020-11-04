🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A traffic stop for a broken headlight resulted in the arrest of an Edwardsville man after township police allegedly found two loaded handguns, marijuana and contraband during a traffic stop Monday night.

Police allege they found a loaded 9mm Bersa under the steering wheel and a loaded 9mm Taurus under the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by Ryheem R. Hunter-Fox, 26, on Fellows Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Police stopped Hunter-Fox when he was spotted driving a Pontiac with a broken headlight in the area of West End Road and Lyndwood Avenue, according to court records.

After Hunter-Fox stopped, an officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Hunter-Fox told the officer he “had some weed,” court records say.

Police allege they found a small amount of marijuana from a pocket on Hunter-Fox.

When Hunter-Fox was told by an officer his vehicle would be searched after marijuana was found in his pants pocket, he told the officer, “I’ll be honest with you, there are two guns in the car,” court records say.

Police said two handguns were found inside the vehicle. Both were loaded, police said.

Hunter-Fox allegedly told police the handguns belonged to a “friend.”

Two bags containing a small amount of marijuana, 42 empty bags and two digital scales with marijuana residue were allegedly found during a search of the vehicle.

Two passengers were detained and later released.

Hunter-Fox was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of firearms not to be carried without a license and one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.