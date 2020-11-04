🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Township police have identified Rocco F. Barge III, 37, of Pittston Township, as the person who allegedly was recorded trespassing inside an office on South River Street.

A surveillance camera allegedly recorded a shirtless Barge inside 270 S. River St., which houses a dentist office, a physicians office, a home health care business and a daycare center, on Tuesday.

Court records say Barge was charged with a felony count of criminal trespass.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Plains Township police at 570-829-3432.