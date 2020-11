🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County ended up receiving 57,066 mail ballots before 8 p.m. on Election Day, county Manager C. David Pedri said Wednesday.

The county has tallied results from approximately 37,000 to date, Pedri said.

Additional county workers have been sworn in and assigned to process the ballots with the goal of finishing the count late Wednesday or early Thursday, Pedri said.

Workers are “moving at a pace of 3,000 an hour,” he said.

Check back for updates throughout the day.