WILKES-BARRE — A man was sentenced to prison time Wednesday after pleading guilty back in September to charges stemming from a 2019 shooting incident.

Onje Crowder, 20, of Wilkes-Barre was sentenced to 4-10 years in prison with an additional two consecutive years of probation after he pled guilty to two felony counts of aggravated assault involving a shooting at a Lockhart Street residence in February of 2019.

Crowder was initially arrested in March of 2019 after he was accused of firing multiple shots into the residence on Lockhart Street. No one was injured in the incident, but multiple people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, including an 8-year-old child.

After police served a warrant on a Bradford Street home, Crowder was discovered hiding in the basement. He faced multiple charges of reckless endangerment and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure in addition to the two aggravated assault charges but, as part of a plea deal, the additional charges were dropped.