WILKES-BARRE — As of Wednesday evening, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading in electoral votes over incumbent President Donald Trump, but Luzerne County seems on track to continue its support for Trump that it had in 2016.

The race for the presidency is incredibly close in Pennsylvania, leading it to be one of the final states to be called one way or another. As of time of writing on Wednesday evening, Trump currently holds a lead over Biden of roughly 400,000 votes, but the state reports that more than a million mail-in ballots still need to be counted, with a sizable portion of those set to come from Democratic strongholds like Philadelphia and Allegheny counties.

Statewide, of the votes counted, Trump has garnered about 53.41% of the vote, with Biden receiving 45.44%.

However, in Luzerne County, it’s closer to a blowout in favor of the sitting president.

The county reports that Trump currently has 82,606 votes in Luzerne County, made up of 67,488 in-person votes cast on election day and 15,118 mail-in votes, leading to a 57.41% total earning.

Meanwhile, Biden has garnered 59,870 votes from county residents, comprised of 25,389 in-person votes and 34,481 mail-in votes for only 41.61% of the vote.

State records indicate that Luzerne County still has 20,185 mail-in ballots to process, with just shy of 65% of mail-in ballots having been processed already.

But how do surrounding counties look?

Things are different in Lackawanna County, which seems set to favor Biden, a Scranton native. Biden received 29,007 in-person votes and 31,994 there, leading to a 53.76% total.

That’s compared to Trump’s 42,658 in-person votes and only 8,738 mail-in ones in Lackawanna County, leading to a comparatively light 45.3%. Lackawanna County reports having processed nearly 98% percent of its mail-in ballots, with only 854 left to go through, so a surprise victory for Trump there is impossible.

Monroe County seems set to surpass Luzerne County’s support of the President, with Trump getting 61.68% of the vote in the Poconos, compared to a paltry 37% for Biden. However, it’s conceivable that this could change, as Monroe County has only processed barely more than 2% of the mail-in ballots, with 32,425 left to go.

Trump also maintains a strong lead in Wyoming County, getting 66.91% of the vote compared to Biden’s 31.63%. Trump’s lead is far stronger here, as the county reports 98.52% of mail-in ballots counted, with only around 60 left to go.

It’s worth noting that these results continue to show what seems to be a nationwide trend, wherein voters supporting Democratic candidates seem to overwhelmingly prefer voting by mail, while Republican candidates got a stronger showing from in-person voters.